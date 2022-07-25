Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $326.68 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $283.72 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.