Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $38.11 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,643 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 96.4% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 735,652 shares of the software company’s stock worth $335,178,000 after acquiring an additional 361,134 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,638 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $388,023,000 after buying an additional 31,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Adobe Price Performance
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.