Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,956 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 2.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.20% of McDonald’s worth $373,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,502. The company has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.25.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

