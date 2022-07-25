Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 68,884 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,884 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Bank of America by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,042,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,887,000 after buying an additional 77,497 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,529,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,025,000 after buying an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 514,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,869,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 50,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $33.97. 445,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,166,102. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

