Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,155. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $426.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,221,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

