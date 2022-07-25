Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.14.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,713,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

