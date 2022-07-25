Beacon Hits Market Cap of $289,367.68 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $289,367.68 and approximately $5,712.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003928 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00145185 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008393 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000075 BTC.
Beacon Profile
BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Beacon Coin Trading
