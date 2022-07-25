Beacon Hits Market Cap of $289,367.68 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $289,367.68 and approximately $5,712.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00145185 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

