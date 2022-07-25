Bean Cash Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $663,371.61 and $412.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Bean Cash
Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,855,497,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bean Cash
