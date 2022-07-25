BeatzCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $112,537.25 and $20.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000451 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00070794 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,654 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

