Beddow Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,965 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,965 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000. Shell accounts for about 1.8% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $424,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $187.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.29) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,743.63.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

