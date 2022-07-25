Beddow Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,050 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $113.43 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

