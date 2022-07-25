Beddow Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Autoliv makes up 2.6% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,257,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 685,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ALV opened at $82.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.