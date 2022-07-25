Beddow Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. comprises approximately 3.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLX stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $487.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.25 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 35.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

