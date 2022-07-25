Beer Money Hits Market Capitalization of $325,886.51 (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Beer Money has a total market cap of $325,886.51 and approximately $4,363.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,133.58 or 0.99928621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

