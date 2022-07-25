BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.30

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 975957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
BELLUS Health Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
