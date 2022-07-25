Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.36. The company had a trading volume of 65,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average of $119.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

