Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 2,733 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.6% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 342,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,811,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

