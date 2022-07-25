Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 681 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

JKHY traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $199.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,613. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

