Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 945 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $668,384,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $218,305,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $110,301,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHW traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $258.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.94 and a 200-day moving average of $262.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

