Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.8% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.65. 17,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,502. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.71. The company has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

