Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $234,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,404 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

