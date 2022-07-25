Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. State Street Corp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,332,000 after acquiring an additional 30,854 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after acquiring an additional 121,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.63.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $216.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.