Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.61. 14,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067,835. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.06.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

