Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,036 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.16. 16,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,502. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.71. The company has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.25.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

