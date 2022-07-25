Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 2,816 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 38,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 88,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $181.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average of $188.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.