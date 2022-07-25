Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 15,161 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,161 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.96.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $131.98. 21,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,635. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.02. The company has a market cap of $361.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

