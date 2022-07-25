Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 890,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295,481 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.5% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $32,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 153,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,887,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

