Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $76.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.11.

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $56.56 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,006,000 after buying an additional 415,879 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after buying an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after buying an additional 375,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,473,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,393,000 after buying an additional 88,072 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

