Bfsg LLC Acquires 11,135 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,896,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 38,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.83. 159,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,417,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day moving average is $106.14. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

