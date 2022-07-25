Bfsg LLC Purchases 17,520 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 272,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

