Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 85,895 JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 2.92% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 179,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 61,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $887,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPIE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.60. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,181. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80.

