Bfsg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,800,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $54,316,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after acquiring an additional 200,125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,083,000 after buying an additional 186,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after buying an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $88.87 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.