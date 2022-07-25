Bfsg LLC Sells 13,440 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 843,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,507,000 after acquiring an additional 61,371 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.23. 34,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,160. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.00.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

