Bfsg LLC Sells 150 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,432. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

