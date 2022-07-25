Bfsg LLC Sells 228 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after purchasing an additional 496,952 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.35. 10,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

