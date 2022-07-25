Bfsg LLC Sells 4,630 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 190,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.80. 21,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,877. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

