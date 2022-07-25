Bifrost (BFC) Hits Market Cap of $53.33 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (BFC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Bifrost (BFC) has a market cap of $53.33 million and $788,115.00 worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bifrost (BFC) has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 2,368,584,073 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,403,812 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio.

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

