Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Increased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $206.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.55. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $351.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

