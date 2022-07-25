Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Down 3.6 %

BIIB opened at $206.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

