Bitcoin Atom Achieves Market Cap of $1.54 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $27.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

