Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Tops $3.37 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003223 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00260017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00072448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

