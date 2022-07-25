Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $420.92 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $420.92 billion and approximately $33.03 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $22,033.99 on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00561333 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00252168 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001073 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00014773 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,103,231 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
