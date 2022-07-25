BitCore (BTX) Price Hits $0.0686

BitCore (BTX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. BitCore has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $131,914.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,670.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.98 or 0.06820168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00256223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00110459 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00671477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00562836 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005727 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

