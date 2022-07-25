BitGuild PLAT Reaches Market Cap of $54,021.51 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $54,021.51 and approximately $17,120.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002354 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000423 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.