Bitspawn (SPWN) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Bitspawn coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $487,706.47 and $18,906.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitspawn has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017180 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001886 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032372 BTC.
Bitspawn Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitspawn Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Bitspawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitspawn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.