BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Reaches Market Cap of $887.09 Million

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 61% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $887.09 million and approximately $25,092.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007123 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004884 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004467 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000749 BTC.

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

