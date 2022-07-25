BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $633.75. 3,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,377. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $699.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

