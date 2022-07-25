Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $18.47 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 228,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 562,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,935 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.