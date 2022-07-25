BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZDV stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.34. 66,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.63. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$18.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.16.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.