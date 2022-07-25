BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 3rd

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ZPW traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.47. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.09. BMO US Put Write ETF has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$16.20.

